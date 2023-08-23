BANGKOK, 24 August 2023 Central Plaza Hotel Public Company Limited (CENTEL) received three prestigious accolades in the Travel & Hospitality category at the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2022-2023 held by the Investment Analysts Association, further solidifying the group’s 40-year legacy and position as a leader in the industry.

This remarkable milestone included the following awards: ‘Outstanding CEO’ for Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts; ‘Outstanding CFO’ for Gun Srisompong, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President – Finance and Administration; and ‘Best Investor Relations’ for Central Plaza Hotel Public Company Limited (CENTEL)

“These illustrious achievements recognise CENTEL’s unwavering commitment to exceptional leadership, financial prowess, and transparent investor relations, as well as our group’s visionary approach to business,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat. “We are also focused on expanding our footprint across Thailand, ASEAN, China, the Middle East and beyond to make Centara one of the world’s top 100 hotel operators by 2027.”

“We continue to stay at the forefront of hospitality with evolving experiences to meet the needs of our ever-growing traveller base, as well as following a detailed roadmap to achieving a sustainable future, which includes eliminating single-use plastic and earning Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification for all our properties by 2025; achieving a 20% reduction in energy, waste, water, and greenhouse gas emissions by 2029; and reaching net zero emissions by 2050 through innovative energy efficiency, increased renewable energy, and green supply chains.”

Despite recent political and economic issues that have arisen both domestically and abroad, Centara Hotels & Resorts remains optimistic for the future.

“It is truly an honour to be recognised at the IAA Awards this year as we celebrate Centara’s 40th anniversary”, said Centara Hotels & Resorts CFO and vice president – finance and administration Gun Srisompong.

“As we continue to see a rise in guests at our stunning properties around the world, we are beyond grateful to our stakeholders for their continued trust and support as we look ahead to a bright and successful future.”

For more information on Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

(Source: Centara Hotels & Resorts)