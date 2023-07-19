SQ backs NTIA as major sponsor

SYDNEY, 20 July 2023: Australia’s 2023 National Travel Industry Awards welcomes Singapore Airlines as the NITA major sponsor, the Australian Federation of Travel Agents reports this week.

The highly anticipated event will be held in Melbourne on 18 November, with Singapore Airlines named as the major sponsor for the second year running as part of a multi-year partnership.

Singapore Airlines cabin crew Yijia, AFTA CEO Dean Long, Singapore Airlines general manager agency sales Greg McJarrow.

Australian Federation of Travel Agents CEO Dean Long said the NTIAs will celebrate the recovery and success of the Australian travel sector.

“AFTA is thrilled to host NTIA again this year and welcome Singapore Airlines returning as our major sponsor.

“We thank Singapore Airlines for their incredible support and look forward to seeing everyone in Melbourne in November for a much-deserved celebration and revamped approach to NTIA.”

Singapore Airlines general manager of agency sales Greg McJarrow added: “Singapore Airlines is proud to continue its support of the National Travel Industry Awards as the major sponsor.

“We are pleased to play a part in continuing this very important event to recognise the industry and its people. We look forward to celebrating the past year’s successes with the industry and look to the future with continued optimism and positivity.”

Founded in 1957, AFTA represents the majority of travel agents and businesses in Australia and includes all major travel agency groups.