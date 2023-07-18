KUCHING, 19 July 2023: The Annual Sarawak Harvest & Folklore Festival 2023 is back again this year, convening from 18 to 20 August 2023 at the Sarawak Culture Village, 35 km from downtown Kuching.

The three-day festival is organised by Sarawak Culture Village (SCV) with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP). It aims to celebrate the diversity of ethnic groups in Sarawak and help locals and foreigners appreciate other cultures worldwide.

Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, YB Dato Sri YB Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, forecasts the festival will attract 6,000 people to SCV and another 20,000 people participating through live streaming.

The festival draws people from different backgrounds to meet, discuss and compare notes on traditional cultures through the exchange of ideas, portrayal of dances, music, arts and crafts. With their interactive cultural activities, those participating can learn something new about other cultures and value each’s cultural heritage.

Amongst the highlights of the festival will be the musical drama staging “Rentap ~ The Battle of Bukit Sadak”, which can also be accessed through “Live Streaming” on the event’s website www.sarawakharvestfestival.com.my

The musical depicts a legendary and fearless Iban Warrior, Rentap, who fought gallantly against James Brooke and his men in the 19th Century. The story will unfold of fierce loyalty and sacrifices, where it is a battle between the forces of good and evil, jealousy and revenge.

Part of the festival, the Tribal Ironman Challenge 2023, is hosted from 19 to 20 August 2023 at Sarawak Cultural Village. Established in 2006, the event tests participants’ skills in traditional sporting activities. Only 15 contestants are selected to join the final round and vie for the title of Tribal Ironman Challenge 2023.

Another event on the calendar that appeals to folk dance enthusiasts is the Santubong International Folk Dance Competition from 3 to 4 November 2023 at the Sarawak Culture Village Theatre in Kuching.