BANGKOK 4 July 2023: At the recent Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) awards ceremony in Dubai, Emirates Group Transport Services were honoured with five top awards; the gold award for health and safety performance, the gold award for leisure safety, a safety influencer of the year award for one of the Emirates team members, a highly commended award in the health and safety initiative, and the trophy award for best fleet safety in the Middle East.

Emirates is the only airline globally to claim a gold award for health and safety performance in transport and has won the award annually for the last four years. In the UAE, Emirates operates a fleet of over a thousand vehicles to transport passengers, cabin crew, flight deck, and other employees to and from the workplace, averaging 2.5 million road trips annually.

Emirates Group Transport Services operates in over 167 countries, allowing Emirates customers to avail of convenient coaches with Emirates Shuttle Services and luxurious Emirates Chauffeur Drive services for First and Business Class passengers. Emirates shuttle services are comfortable coaches available in selected destinations in the UAE, Japan, US and Canada, transporting Economy and Premium Economy passengers from the airport to nearby cities. Emirates Chauffeur Drive ensures First and Business Class customers enjoy a smooth transfer to and from the airport in a high-end vehicle like a BMW or Mercedes.

www.emirates.com

About RoSPA

RoSPA – the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents- is a UK organisation that promotes and facilitates occupational health and safety and road, home, leisure and education safety worldwide.