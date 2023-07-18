BANGKOK, 19 July 2023: Dusit Hotels and Resorts under Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, is making its Nepal debut with the opening of Dusit Princess Kathmandu (17 July) and Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel on 24 July.

Focus on wellness

Designed to appeal to business and leisure travellers who appreciate comfort, value, and convenience, Dusit Princess Kathmandu is located in the heart of the capital’s Lazimpat neighbourhood, a short walk from Narayanhiti Palace Museum and just 18 minutes by car from Tribhuvan International Airport.

Junior Suite bathroom Superior King

Must-visit attractions such as Kathmandu Durbar Square and Swayambhunath Stupa, one of Nepal’s oldest and most revered temple complexes, are just a short drive away.

Designed to reflect local culture and architecture, the property offers an oasis of relaxation amidst the buzz of the city. Alongside 107 rooms ranging from 28 to 62 sqm and a Presidential Suite set over 159 sqm, the new property boasts a speciality Thai restaurant Soi; a Dusit Gourmet outlet featuring freshly baked pastries, artisanal sandwiches, and deli bites; and rooftop Kibu Sky Lounge with panoramic city views. The rooftop Blue bar also boasts the city’s highest infinity pool.

Reflecting Dusit’s group-wide focus on wellness, Dusit Princess Kathmandu will soon open its Crest spa offering a wide range of Thai-inspired massage therapies and beauty treatments. A steam room, sauna, and fully equipped Crest Club with a gym are also available for guests seeking to pause, refresh, and reinvigorate in the utmost comfort.

Dusit Princess Kathmandu offers a selection of versatile meeting spaces for business functions, weddings, and other special events. Among them is the stunning rooftop venue, ‘Vista,’ featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic city views for up to 35 guests. The elegant Princess Ballroom is available to host larger gatherings of up to 250 attendees, while Lumbini 1 and Lumbini 2 are available for meetings and small groups of up to 35-40 guests. The Gallery provides an open space above the lobby for informal small gatherings. With a dedicated team of professionals ensuring personalised attention to every detail, the hotel promises an exceptional event experience.

Hotel Exterior

Himalayan foothills

Hot on the heels of the opening of Dusit Princess Kathmandu, Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel will open its doors in the Himalayan foothills between the Mahabharat range and Alpine highland ridge on 24 July 2023. This beautiful location is approximately one hour’s drive from Tribhuvan International Airport and 10 minutes from Namo Buddha, one of Nepal’s most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

The new property provides a tranquil escape amidst nature and is Dhulikhel’s first luxury-branded resort. It aims to become a must-visit wellness destination that contributes to the well-being of visitors and the community. From personalised butler service to customised wellness activities to exclusive dining experiences, Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel has been crafted to deliver a bespoke guest experience.

Alongside 54 spacious and elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites ranging from 47 sqm to 57 sqm, and 18 exclusive villas ranging from 124 sqm to 247 sqm, the resort features a wide range of facilities for business and leisure.

At the heart of the property is the exclusive Devarana Wellness. This tranquil space features a traditional Thai healing spa, fitness and movement centre, outdoor infinity pool and Jacuzzi, and dedicated spaces for mindful and energising activities such as Yoga and meditation. Making the most of the resort’s stunning location, guests can also arrange multi-day retreats and wellness programmes supported by invigorating activities such as bike riding and hiking to local villages Phulbari and Panchkhal, where they can immerse themselves in the area’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Encompassed by a community-managed forest and paddy fields, the resort is a sanctuary to over 80 rare and exotic species of birds, providing unique opportunities to engage with nature. Dhulikhel Zipline is located nearby, and other adventurous activities, such as rafting and bungee jumping, are available within a two-hour drive. Bhaktapur Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is approximately one hour away.

The resort embraces a farm-to-table concept and sources the finest local ingredients for dining. Guests can indulge in a diverse and mouthwatering selection of Thai, Nepalese, Indian, and Asian delicacies at Thaan Restaurant, tuck into seasonal small plates paired with Shisha and creative cocktails at poolside bar Bela, and book a personalised, exclusive dining experience with a dedicated chef. To enhance comfort and privacy, guests can relish their meals on the balconies of their guest rooms, enjoying sweeping views of the valley and the awe-inspiring 180-degree Himalayan vista.

With a manicured lawn and an elegant grand ballroom accommodating up to 350 guests, Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel also provides an idyllic setting for weddings and large-scale events. Smaller meeting rooms are available for business conferences, workshops, training sessions, and other small-scale professional functions. A dedicated team of event organisers stands ready to arrange and oversee every aspect of these gatherings – and provide the personalised service for which Dusit is renowned.

“We are thrilled and delighted to unveil Dusit Princess Kathmandu and Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel, marking our highly anticipated debut in Nepal,” said Dusit International chief operating officer Gilles Cretallaz. “With our distinctive fusion of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality and local cultural nuances, we look forward to creating lasting impressions for our guests and the communities we serve. We extend our deepest gratitude to our partners and the welcoming communities in Nepal for their tremendous support. Together, we are excited to shape a prosperous future filled with memorable and meaningful experiences that celebrate the remarkable essence of this extraordinary destination.”

Dusit’s debut in Nepal expands the company’s global portfolio to 54 properties operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and over 240 luxury villas under Elite Havens, across 19 countries. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline worldwide.

Opening offers

To celebrate its opening, Dusit Princess Kathmandu presents a special opening offer – Your New Kathmandu Base – starting at NPR16,500 (USD125) per night for a superior room with breakfast for two and a set dinner at the speciality Thai restaurant Soi.

Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel, meanwhile, is offering a special New Himalayan Hideaway room package including daily breakfast at Thaan, complimentary afternoon tea at Bela Bar, a complimentary 30-minute neck and shoulder massage at Devarana Wellness for two, a 15% discount on F&B and spa treatments, a complimentary guided visit to Namo Buddha, and more exclusive benefits.

These offers are valid until 17 September 2023 (Kathmandu and 31 August 2023 (Dhulikhel). For more information, visit dusit-international.com