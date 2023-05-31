Vietjet expands flights to Indonesia

HO CHI MINH CITY, 1 June 2023: Vietjet Air will open a new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta (Indonesia) with daily flights starting 5 August.

Flight VT855 will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 0935 am and land at 1230 at Jakarta’sSoekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK).

Photo credit: Vietjet

The return flight VT854 will depart Jakarta at 1330 and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 1640. The flight time using an A320 is around three hours.

The airline already flies daily direct services to Bali, Indonesia, from both Hanoi (daily) and Ho Chi Minh City (three daily).

On the Ho Chi Minh City – Jakarta route Viejet quoting a low fare of USD150 will compete head-on with AirAsia Indonesia (return fare around USD292) and Vietnam Airlines (USD422).

Checking Vietjet’s booking website during August, there are very few days when a customer can grab the lowest fare. They will probably have to settle for USD252 to get a seat.