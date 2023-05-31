Tourism Malaysia adopts strong role at PATA summit

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia 1 June 2023: Tourism Malaysia is heading Malaysia’s participation at the Asia Pacific’s premier thought leadership event, which for the first time, combines a travel mart component under the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Annual Summit and Adventure Mart 2023 hosted in Pokhara, Nepal this week.

Chairman of the PATA Malaysia Chapter since 2019, Datuk Musa Hj Yusof, who is also deputy director-general (promotion) of Tourism Malaysia and a PATA board member, is representing Malaysia at PATA Board Meeting and Government Meeting and joining 32 other country members in PATA Chapter Congress today.

Datuk Musa is one of the panellists to address the topic of “Managing Crises and Challenges in the Post-Pandemic World” by sharing the best practices for tourism businesses and destinations in responding to the effective crisis management and communication for a safe reopening and the recovery of tourism.

Held alongside the summit’s conference themed “Sustainability through Tourism”, PATA Youth Symposium, on the other hand, provides opportunities for young people to engage with current industry leaders under the Mentorship Session, and Tourism Malaysia is represented by Mr Zaidi Kassim, Senior Assistant Director from Corporate Communications Division.

PATA has been actively promoting travel and tourism in the Asia and Pacific region by supporting the growth of its members’ businesses in both the public and private sectors to expand their networks regionally and globally. Besides being the targeted channel for brand exposure, PATA also helps to strengthen the tourism industry through trade events, industry research and professional development programmes.

Datuk Musa said: “Tourism Malaysia’s active participation in PATA augurs well to strengthening its primary role as the leading agency for promoting national tourism at both international and domestic levels. Meanwhile, the added value from

strategic collaborations and the sharing of the latest trends by experts in the tourism industry is also driving preparations towards the success of Visit Malaysia Year 2025.”

Tourism Malaysia has been a PATA Government Member for 64 years since 1959 and hosted the PATA Adventure Travel Conference and Mart (ATCM) in 2020 at Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The upcoming PATA Destination Experience Forum and Mart (PDFM) 2023 will be held in Kuching, Sarawak, from 21 to 23 June and hosted by Sarawak Tourism Board.