Spicejet upgrades Hahn Air pact

SINGAPORE, 28 June 2023: SpiceJet recently signed an interline agreement with Hahn Air, a German airline and global distribution services provider.

Since 2016, SpiceJet has been available under Hahn Air’s H1 code in all major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) but with the new interline agreement, the airline’s fares and booking platform will be operational under its SG code in the Amadeus GDS.

Photo credit: SpiceJet

Travel agents worldwide can issue SpiceJet flights on the insolvency-safe HR-169 ticket by choosing Hahn Air as the validating carrier. In addition, travel agents using the Amadeus GDS can combine SpiceJet’s flights with other Hahn Air partners’ flights on a single ticket.

SpiceJet is an Indian low-cost carrier headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. The airline serves various destinations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. In 2022, SpiceJet earned several accolades, including Safety Performer of the Year by DIAL and Wings India Aviation Innovation Award 2022. Its fleet comprises 27 Boeing and eight DHC Q400 aircraft.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with SpiceJet”, said Hahn Air vice president of agency distribution Kimberley Long. “We are excited to give the travel agent community various options to access this carrier, even in markets where SpiceJet does not grant ticketing authority for SG or where the airline is not a member of the local BSP or ARC.”

SpiceJet chief commercial officer Shilpa Bhatia added: “The interline agreement with Hahn Air and the strong distribution network of 350 airlines will benefit SpiceJet to increase its global reach under its own SG code.”

For more information about SpiceJet and other Hahn Air partners, visit www.hahnair.com/partner-carriers.

About Hahn Air

Hahn Air is a German scheduled and executive charter airline. Since 1999 it has offered indirect distribution services to other airlines and thus provides ticketing solutions to 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets.

Hahn Air is 100% owned by the Hahn Air Group, an international corporation based in Dreieich near Frankfurt, Germany. The fleet of Hahn Air Lines operates out of the airports of Dusseldorf and Frankfurt Egelsbach. The group has offices worldwide, including Minneapolis, Montevideo, Casablanca, New Delhi, Manila and Johannesburg.