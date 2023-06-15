Resorts World Cruises celebrates anniversary

SINGAPORE, 16 June 2023: Resorts World Cruises celebrates its first anniversary this month with onboard festivities and promotions.

During most of 2022, it relied on a single ship Genting Dream while adding a second ship, Resorts World One, earlier this year, enabling the company to welcome over 1.3 million cruising guests during its first full year of operations.

After months laid up in Asia due to the collapse of its owner Genting Hong Kong, Genting Dream was chartered to Resorts World Cruises in May 2022. Resort World Cruises (RWC) rose from the financial ashes of Genting Hong Kong, which had operated Star Cruises and subsequently Dream Cruises in Southeast Asia since the early 1990s. RWC has two cruise ships sailing in Asia and homeporting in Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Headquartered in Singapore, Resorts World Cruises has increased its presence across Asia with sailings featuring ports of call Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Taipei, Jakarta, Delhi NCR, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Manila, Seoul, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City.

The first-anniversary celebration starts with a special cruise fare promotion for selected cruises. Twin-sharing guests with bookings made until 31 July 2023 for the Genting Dream and Resorts World One gain a $1# cruise for the second person booked (based on applicable designated currencies).