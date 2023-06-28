Nay Palad Hideaway reopens

MANILA, 29 June 2023: Nay Palad Hideaway officially reopened this week after months of restoration following substantial damage at the hands of typhoon Odette in 2022.

Located on the southeastern tip of the island of Siargao in the Philippines, Nay Palad sits between a white sand beach on the Pacific Ocean and an ancient mangrove forest. Over 85% of the resort area has undergone a complete rebuild.

The restored resort will offer 10 one to three-bedroom villas, including the signature Perlah Villa with its private beach, pool and treehouse. Nay Palad offers all-inclusive rates. Bookings reopened in early June 2023. Rates start from USD890 per person per night. Rates for exclusive buyout start at USD30,000 per night.

Siargao Island is often referred to as the surfing capital of the Philippines, and guests can enjoy surfing, water sports and island hopping. The Hideaway Spa specialises in Hilot – a Filipino massage tradition acclaimed for its healing abilities – and there is a dedicated yoga pavilion and an outdoor cinema.

Sayak Airport, commonly known as Siargao Airport, is the main airport serving Siargao Island in the Del Carmen district. The airport is designated as a Class 2 principal airport by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

Sakak airport is also known as Del Carmin (IAO), according to FlightsFrom, which identifies Cebgo as the leading airline offering flights to Cebu City (CEB) from Siargao.

Philippine Airlines serves the island from Manila using its ATR-72 or Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft. The flight takes two hours and 30 minutes using the ATR-72.