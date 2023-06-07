IATA: Passenger traffic demand rises

SINGAPORE, 8 June 2023: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced continued strong passenger traffic demand in April against the backdrop of easing inflation and resurging consumer confidence.

Total traffic in April 2023 (measured in revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs) rose 45.8% compared to April 2022. Globally, traffic is now at 90.5% of pre-Covid levels. At 81.3%, the industry load factor was only 1.8 percentage points below the pre-pandemic level.

Domestic traffic for April rose 42.6% compared to the year-ago period and has now fully recovered, posting a 2.9% increase over the April 2019 results.

International traffic climbed 48.0% versus April 2022, with all markets recording healthy growth, with carriers in the Asia-Pacific region continuing to lead the recovery. International RPKs reached 83.6% of April 2019 levels.

“April continued the strong traffic trend in the 2023 first quarter. The easing of inflation and rising consumer confidence in most OECD countries, combined with declining jet fuel prices, suggests sustained strong air travel demand and moderating cost pressures,” said IATA director general Willie Walsh.

International Passenger Markets

Asia-Pacific airlines saw a192.7% increase inApril 2023 traffic compared to April 2022. Capacity climbed 145.3%, and the load factor increased by 13.2 percentage points to 81.6%.

European carriers had a 22.6% traffic rise versus April 2022. Capacity rose 16.0%, and load factor climbed 4.5 percentage points to 83.3%, the second highest among the regions.

Middle Eastern airlines posted a 38.0% traffic increase compared to April a year ago. Capacity climbed 27.8%, and the load factor rose 5.6 percentage points to 76.2%.

North American carriers’ traffic climbed 34.8% in April 2023 versus 2022. Capacity increased 26.5%, and the load factor rose 5.2 percentage points to 83.8%, the region’s highest. North American international traffic is fully recovered, with RPKs 0.4% above April 2019.

Latin American airlines saw a 25.8% traffic increase compared to the same month in 2022. April capacity climbed 26.4%, and the load factor slipped 0.4 percentage points to 83.1%.

African airlines’ traffic rose53.5% in April 2023 versus a year ago, the second highest among the regions. April capacity was up 50.0%, and the load factor climbed 1.6 percentage points to 69.8%, the region’s lowest.