SINGAPORE, 22 June 2023: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has unveiled six new shore excursion categories to help guests uncover more of the 400-odd destinations the cruise fleet visits worldwide.

New categories

Beyond Blueprints: A selection of 15 tours that uncover the design secrets and stories of some of Europe’s most iconic architectural landmarks, including those in Barcelona, Lisbon, Belfast, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki.

Gourmet Tours: Designed for the foodie-driven traveller, this suite of experiences takes guests behind the scenes to uncover the local cuisine secrets of some of Europe’s most iconic culinary destinations. A local artisan leads cooking classes, and a family-owned homestead hosts authentic dining experiences.

Go Local: Guests will uncover life’s everyday rhythms and customs in destinations in Europe, South America and South Africa. These tours are designed to offer authentic cultural experiences that connect guests to locals in a memorable way.

Let’s Take a Selfie: Already proving very popular, these excursions deliver the ultimate destination photos in worldwide locations. A knowledgeable guide will share the perfect angles and most picturesque spots to capture unforgettable moments:

Small Group Tours: With no more than 16 guests per group, these tours provide a more intimate experience of some of the most popular NCL excursions in selected destinations like Italy, Greece and Spain.

Design Your Day: These bespoke experiences are curated for the individual traveller, from private wine tastings to a five-course dining experience at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet of 18 ships sails to 400 destinations worldwide, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize.