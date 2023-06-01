SINGAPORE, 2 June 2023: Travellers flying to and from Singapore can now enjoy the luxurious and meticulously customised Premium Economy experience on Emirates, the world’s largest international airline.

The product officially launched in Singapore Thursday with one of Emirates’ upgraded four-class A380 aircraft, deployed on flights EK354 and EK355 between Singapore and Dubai.

Flight Number Departure Local Time (hrs) Arrival Local Time (hrs) EK0354 Dubai 0305 Singapore 1500 EK0355 Singapore 2140 Dubai 0050

Emirates’ country manager in Singapore & Brunei Rashid Al Ardha said: “We are excited to introduce our travellers from Singapore to our industry-leading Premium Economy offering, a signature experience that will enable them to keep flying better with Emirates. The deployment of our newest product marks a significant milestone for our operations in Singapore, as it solidifies our strong commitment to providing customer-centric and future-forward inflight experiences for travellers. We’re confident that our new cabin will cater to the requirements of both corporate and leisure travellers, offering them a world-class product that’s exceptional.”

Since Emirates launched its Premium Economy Class last year, customer response has been overwhelmingly positive, with demand exceeding expectations. The product is deployed in seven destinations worldwide, including London Heathrow, New York JFK, and Houston.

On a four-class Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration. In the cabin, every inch of space anticipates customer needs with a generous seat pitch and width for working and relaxing and customised features that offer function and convenience, like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table. The experience is rounded off with expertly curated in-flight amenities, an inventive menu, and extensive beverage options.

Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, the Emirates App, at Emirates sales offices, and via online and offline travel agents. Travellers must also check the Emirates website for the latest travel requirements.

Key features Premium Economy

Dedicated airport experience: Customers can look forward to a dedicated check-in area for Premium Economy at Dubai International Airport or utilise one of the many convenient self-service check-in kiosks in the hall to avoid queues.

Luxurious seats: Once onboard, customers will immediately notice the quiet luxury in the Emirates Premium Economy cabin. A wood panel finish similar to Business Class sets the cabin’s mood, and each seat is designed to provide optimal comfort and support with 6-way adjustable headrests.

The cream-coloured leather seats have a generous pitch of up to 40 inches, are 19.5 inches wide, and recline 8 inches into a comfortable cradle position with ample room to stretch out. Calf rests and footrests for additional comfort, as well as many other thoughtful touches such as easily accessible in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table, make the journey all the more pleasant.

Comfort: Customers can get comfortable under soft, sustainable blankets made from recycled plastic bottles and snuggle into the generously sized pillow, designed specifically for Premium Economy. They can refresh themselves with the complimentary amenity kits, which come in reusable, sustainable bags, and contain items made with recycled or sustainable materials.

Dining experience: Incorporating elements inspired by Business Class, customers will be welcomed onboard with a welcome drink in fine glassware. During meal service, generous meals made with seasonal ingredients and regional influences will be served on chinaware, accompanied by stainless steel cutlery wrapped in linen napkins. The drinks menu will include a selection of beverages, including premium wines and a sparkling Chandon wine exclusive to Emirates Premium Economy customers. There are also liqueurs available after meals, with chocolates.

Unmatched entertainment at 40,000 feet: Each seat has a 13.3” screen, one of the largest in its class, to enjoy the unmatched array of up to 6,500 channels of music, movies, TV, news, and other content on Emirates’ award-winning ice.

Global exclusive – Chandon Vintage Brut 2016.

In addition to luxurious seats, generous legroom, sophisticated cabin design, and world-class inflight entertainment, Emirates Premium Economy offers passengers an elevated food and beverage experience. As part of a robust beverage selection, the airline has procured an outstanding Australian sparkling wine, the Chandon Vintage Brut 2016, as a global exclusive.

The Chandon Vintage Brut 2016 is a premium sparkling wine with vibrant flavours and subtle complexity, made via traditional methods for elegance and depth. From the pristine Strathbogie and King Valley vineyards in the Victorian Mountains, the grapes are grown in rich loamy soils and flourish in the mild summer weather. The wine is then crafted with precision by experienced winemakers, who focus on climate and fruit potential to achieve the perfect acidity and freshness with a distinctive style that reflects the locale in which it is made. The result is a remarkable sparkling wine effervescent with freshness and energy, aged six years on lees which adds a touch of refinement – and a luxurious wine completely exclusive to Emirates Premium Economy passengers.

For more information visit: www.emirates.com