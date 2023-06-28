HUA HIN, 29 June 2023: Over 400 golfers from 18 countries converged on the seaside town of Hua Hin to participate in the recent highly anticipated 8th Centara World Masters Golf Championship.

The tournament unfolded Sunday through Friday, 10 to 16 June, at Hua Hin’s premier courses, the renowned Black Mountain Golf Club and the prestigious Banyan Golf Club.

credit: Golfasian. Big turnout of golfers at the 8th edition.

Having proudly hosted more than 2,000 golfers since its inception in 2014, this year, the event saw the return of numerous players for their third, fourth, and even fifth participation.

The Centara World Masters was launched by Golfasian, a Thailand-based golf tour operator, and GoGolfing from Australia and hosted by the Centara Hotels & Resorts group.

While Australian golfers comprised most of the field, the participants travelled from Pakistan, New Caledonia, Qatar, Japan, Malaysia, Portugal, New Zealand, India, the UK, UAE, USA, Thailand, Germany, Papua New Guinea, and South Africa.

“The triumphant return of the Centara World Masters revitalises Thailand’s tourism landscape, uniting golfers from around the world in a harmonious swing and solidifying Thailand’s reputation as an unparalleled golfing paradise,” explained Golfasian managing director Mark Siegel.

Year after year, the Centara World Masters proudly kicks off the tournament season with Hua Hin as its radiant focal point for golfers. This picturesque city gained international acclaim as one of Thailand’s pioneering beach resort destinations in the 1920s when a visionary train line connected Bangkok to Malaysia and Singapore. This historic railway also laid the groundwork for Thailand’s first golf course, the iconic Royal Hua Hin, which remains open to the public, inviting golf enthusiasts to embrace its heritage.

Notably, the Centara Grand Hotel celebrated its centenary last year, an epitome of heritage and elegance nestled against a stunning seaside backdrop. Recognised as one of Asia’s premier heritage hotels, it accommodates many participants and is the magnificent venue for tournament functions after each day’s play. The Centara Grand Hotel proudly assumes the role of the headline sponsor, further solidifying its commitment to the event’s success.

