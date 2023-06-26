AAPA appoints new technical head

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 June 2023: The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) announces the appointment of Captain Roshan Joshi as its new Technical Head.

Captain Joshi joins the Association after a 40-year aviation career, having served in various senior management roles in flight operations within the Singapore Airlines Group, notably Singapore Airlines and Vistara Airlines.

With his experience in fleet management, corporate safety, security and quality, Joshi is a highly-respected industry professional with the necessary expertise to lead the Association’s Technical Department and manage multiple stakeholder relationships in technical areas.

Welcoming Joshi to his new role, AAPA director general Subhas Menon said: “AAPA is privileged to have someone of Roshan’s calibre join the Association. His extensive experience in key technical areas, such as safety, security, flight operations and aviation sustainability, are well aligned with AAPA’s priorities and very timely after the retirement of his predecessor Martin Eran-Tasker in 2020. We look forward to working with Captain Joshi to further the mission and work of the Association in serving its members.”