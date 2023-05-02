UAE travellers head for Europe

DUBAI, UAE, 3 May 2023: Europe maintains its lead as the most desired destination for UAE travellers in 2023, according to a widescale survey conducted by dnata Travel, the UAE’s leading travel provider.

Sharing insights, travel plans and preferences, 43% of survey respondents expressed the desire to travel to Europe for their next holiday, followed by the Indian Ocean islands (20%). The most popular countries on travellers’ bucket lists include Switzerland, the Maldives and Turkey.

A majority, 28% of respondents, plan to book leisure travel two to six months in advance, compared to days or weeks in previous years. Travellers also book more extensive holiday packages, with 37% of travellers adding ‘all-inclusive’ as part of an ideal travel package in 2023.

Most respondents plan to travel in July 2023, while other travel peaks expected this year include April, June, August and December.

Dnata Travel head of retail and leisure Meerah Ketait commented: “We conducted our latest survey in high demand, with every expectation that this will continue to grow. Locations like Europe are popular for their diverse landscapes, from a modern or historic city break to a beach escape or an island retreat. Experiences focused on wellness and nature are also trending for travellers in 2023.

Based on the survey results and overall booking trends, dnata Travel experts are sourcing a wider range of extensive holiday packages for 2023, working with its partners worldwide. For example, Club Med’s premium all-inclusive ‘summer mountain’ offering in Europe will form a focus for the team this summer, alongside its beach resorts in Turkey and beyond.

Dnata Travel’s survey was conducted in Q1 2023, with thousands of UAE travellers.