Thai Vietjet releases Summer fares

BANGKOK, 24 May 23 2023: Thai Vietjet launches ‘Summer’s Last Calls’ promotion, offering special fares from THB499 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s domestic network.

THE booking window remains open until 29 May 2023, with the travel period from 16 June to 31 December 2023 (not including public holidays).

The special promotional fares apply on Thai Vietjet’s domestic network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani. They also apply to direct cross-country flights between Phuket and Chiang Mai.

Bookings can be made through all of the airline’s distribution channels, including www.vietjetair.com, the mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook and through authorised travel agencies and booking offices.