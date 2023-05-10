P&O takes a shine to travel agents

SINGAPORE, 11 May 2023: P&O Cruises ‘Holiday with Shine’ offer will double the value of Shine points when travel agents book their own holiday with P&O Cruises through Shine Rewards Club.

The offer is available on new bookings until 30 June 2023, up to a value of 3,000 Shine points.

Photo Credit: P&O

Points can be redeemed against any P&O Cruises holiday, including its newest ship Arvia. Agents travelling on Arvia can enjoy the many activities, entertainment and dining experiences exclusive to the ship.

Mediterranean 14 nights cruise

The Mediterranean 14-night cruise on Arvia (K510) starts at UKP1,858 based on two people sharing an inside cabin.

Departing Southampton on 11 May 2025, the cruise price includes full board meals, entertainment and children’s clubs. It will depart and return to Southampton with port of calls at La Coruna, Mallorca, La Spezia, Toulon, Barcelona and Cadiz.

P&O Cruises director of sales, Ruth Venn said: “We’re so excited to bring back our Holiday with Shine offer and give agents even more of a reason to book their holiday with P&O Cruises. This is the perfect opportunity for agents to book their cabin on Arvia and experience everything a holiday on board offers.”

The example itinerary would typically require just over 9,000 Shine points. However, during the offer period, the same cruise requires just over 6,000 Shine points.

Visit Shine Rewards Club to find out more and calculate what points are worth on the new cruise calculator https://www.shinerewardsclub.com

Arvia joined the P&O Cruises fleet in December 2022 as the second LNG-powered, Excel-class ship embodying the newest trends in travel, dining and entertainment. Arvia offers a Caribbean/winter season of fly-cruise holidays from homeport Barbados and Mediterranean holidays from Southampton during the summer.