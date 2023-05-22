SINGAPORE, 23 May 2023: Cycling and holidays are more than just compatible in Spain. They are a perfect match whether you want to cycle between visits or go on cycling excursions for a few hours. You will find perfectly adapted routes and cycle touring and bike hire companies all over Spain to make the logistics easy and the experience the most memorable.

WHY SPAIN

The excellent Spanish climate makes it easier to go cycling practically all year round. There are numerous routes and trails through the countryside for all levels in Spain. The impressive scenery you will encounter on the routes is worth seeing. Spain is the country with the most Biosphere Reserves (53), not to mention its 16 National Parks, as well as some of the most beautiful and best-signposted routes in Europe (such as the Way of Saint James, where you can even find hostels that are free of charge). Numerous routes run through destinations of immense cultural and gastronomic interest. Spain abounds in charming, easygoing villages to visit by bike (both along the coast and inland).

Accommodation-wise, you have a wide selection: hotels, country house lodges, campsites, hostels, etc. There are even “Bike-friendly Hotels”, particularly in Mallorca, the Canary Islands and around the Pyrenees, which offer various services like video surveillance for bikes, washing areas, special menus for athletes, and bike hire.

BEST TIMES TO BIKE

Even though you can go cycling practically all year round, bear in mind that in summer, the temperatures can get very high in certain areas (even topping the 38ºC mark).

Some cycling tourists prefer to travel in the low season (avoiding the peak holiday months of July and August). Fewer people are on the trails, and the temperatures are lower when exploring Spain during Spring or Autumn. Daylight hours are still longer when compared to winter months.

ROUTES

– Vías Verdes (Greenways): these are over 3,200 km of old railway lines that have been converted into bicycle tourism itineraries. More than 120 itineraries are available, with distances greatly varying in length (from 1 to 100 km). You can visit the official website.

– Nature Trails: there are over 10,300 km of these trails throughout Spain. Among them you will find old railway lines, canals, cattle routes, tracks, etc. On the official website, you can download GPS files for several of the suggested routes.

– EuroVelo Routes: A lot of stretches along the Mediterranean coast of Spain are perfectly equipped for bicycle tourism, such as the EuroVelo 8, the Mediterranean Route from Cadiz to Athens, which is about 5,400 kilometres long.

-Besides these routes, you will find other tracks and rural pathways.

– Saddlebag bicycle touring is all the rage if you are into cycling routes that take several days to complete. Use a hybrid bike fitted out for transporting packs to carry your luggage.

FAMOUS AREAS

There are particularly famous cycle touring routes you might like to do. Here are a few examples:

– St James Way: the famous Camino comprises several different routes ending at Santiago de Compostela Cathedral (Galicia), including the French Way, the Primitive Way, the English Way, etc. You might be interested in our report on “St James Way by bike”.

– The Way of El Cid: this route follows in the footsteps of El Cid Campeador through Castilla-León, Castilla-La Mancha, Aragon and the Region of Valencia.

– Canal de Castilla: once a major transport artery, this canal is now one of the most attractive routes in Castile and Leon.

For the full report and extra tips on cycle rules within the country, visit

https://www.spain.info/en/discover-spain/cycle-touring-spain/

(Source: Spain Tourism Board – Southeast Asia, Australia & New Zealand)

https://www.spain.info/en/