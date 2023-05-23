How influencer marketing works in Thailand

BANGKOK, 24 May 2023: Skal International Bangkok’s monthly lunch on 13 June will highlight expert input on “How Influencer Marketing and Key Opinion Leaders can help Thailand’s Tourism Business.”

Hosted at the Sukhothai Hotel Bangkok, the podium narrative features a presentation by Tellscore CEO Suvita Charanwong. Tellscore is a leading Influencer Hiring Automation Platform in Thailand and Indonesia that connects marketers with social media influencers creating content campaigns on social media.

The event starts with a networking cocktail session at 1130, followed by a three-course business lunch set menu plus wine, beer, and coffee. Members pay THB950 to attend while non-members dig deeper into their wallets for THB1,590 to cover the lunch and talk.

