South Korea eases K-ETA rule

SINGAPORE, 5 April 2022: South Korea has paused its K-ETA requirement for 22 nationalities starting 1 April to boost travel during the country’s Visit Year promotion until 31 December 2024.

K-ETA (Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation) is an online electronic travel authorisation that visa-free foreign visitors must obtain before entering the Republic of Korea for tourism, visiting relatives, participating in events or meetings, and business trips.

To mark the “Visit Korea Year” (2023 to 2024), nationals from the following 22 countries or regions do not need to apply for a K-ETA for the duration of the Visit Year promotion.

The 22 countries are: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Macau, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, the UK and the US (including Guam).

All told, nationals from 66 countries enjoy a visa waiver to visit South Korea, and another 46 nationals are eligible for a visa on arrival. If they are not among the 22 listed nationalities above, they will still need to obtain a K-ETA to board flights to Korea. Once they have a K-ETA, it is valid for multiple trips to South Korea for two years.

The K-ETA fee is 10,000KRW (approximately USD9 to 10, additional fee excluded) and is non-refundable, paid by credit card online.

K-ETA Preparation

1) Valid passport

2) Valid E-mail address

3) Portrait photo

4) Application fee is accepted via credit or debit card (10,000 won or USD9-10 per person)

(Source: Korea Tourism)