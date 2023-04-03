PAL shifts regional flights to NAIA T1

MANILA, 4 April 2023: Effective 16 April, Philippine Airlines flights to and from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phnom Penh, and Singapore will depart from and arrive at Terminal 1 of Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), along with PAL flights to the US, Guam, Canada and Bali.

All other PAL international flights, as well as all domestic flights, depart from and arrive at NAIA Terminal 2.

Shuttle buses between Terminals 1 and 2 will be available for PAL passengers arriving in either terminal and connecting to a flight in the other terminal. Passengers of other airlines may use the shuttle buses provided by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

Transferring these additional routes to Terminal 1 is part of a terminal reassignment initiative of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to ease congestion and improve passenger convenience at all terminals.

Complete List of PAL flights and corresponding Manila terminals effective 16 April 2023

T1 – NAIA TERMINAL 1 – Departures and Arrivals:

• Vietnam – Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)

• Phnom Penh

• Singapore

• Bali

• Middle East – Dubai, Doha, Dammam, Riyadh

• Canada – Toronto, Vancouver

• United States – Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Honolulu

• Guam

T2 – NAIA TERMINAL 2 – Departures and Arrivals:

All PAL Domestic Flights

• Australia – Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Melbourne

• Bangkok

• Korea – Seoul (Incheon), Busan

• Japan – Fukuoka, Tokyo (Haneda), Tokyo (Narita), Osaka (Kansai), Nagoya

• Mainland China – Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Jinjiang, Xiamen, Hong Kong

• Jakarta

• Kuala Lumpur

• Macau

• Port Moresby

• Taipei

Meanwhile, the Philippine flag carrier reported last week that it is expanding by adding flights to most of its overseas destinations in North America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

So far this year, PAL has inaugurated a historic Manila-Perth nonstop link while reopening multiple routes between the Philippines and points in mainland China. In addition to an extensive domestic network anchored on its gateway hubs in Manila, Cebu and Davao, PAL is the only airline operating nonstop flights linking the Philippines to the US. and Canada, along with the largest network of flights from Manila to multiple cities in the Middle East, Japan and Australia.

PAL announced changes to its timetable on 1 April. Here is the latest flight update on routes to Australia.

Manila-Brisbane

• 5x a week (Mon/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat)

• April 4, 11, 18 and 25

Brisbane-Manila

• 5x a week (Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun)

• April 5, 12, 19 and 26

Manila-Melbourne

• 5x a week (Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat)

Melbourne-Manila

• 5x a week (Tue/Wed/Fri/Sat/Sun)

Manila-Perth-Manila

• 3x a week (Mon/Thu/Sat)

Manila-Sydney-Manila

• Daily