IHG Khao Yai names GM

BANGKOK, 3 April 2023: InterContinental Khao Yai Resort has named Sandy Liw, the resort’s new general manager.

She will provide strategic leadership to the resort’s senior management and operations teams. Leveraging on her expertise in commercial performance, she will also head the sales and marketing team to position InterContinental Khao Yai Resort as one of the best luxury resorts in Asia.

She joined InterContinental Khao Yai Resort from Vietnam’s InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, where she held the position of hotel manager for over three years.

The 64-room InterContinental Khao Yai Resort takes inspiration from the area’s historical links to the national railway line that connects Bangkok and northeast Thailand, reflected in the rail theme adopted in the room designs and the resort’s lobby and restaurants.