Cebu Pacific restarts Clark hub

MANILA, 24 April 2023: Cebu Pacific reinstated its Clark hub on Saturday by relaunching flights and increasing frequencies from Clark International Airport to strengthen connectivity for passengers from north and central Luzon.

CEB resumed flights from Clark to Bacolod, Boracay, Davao, and Bangkok, confirming announced made earlier that it would operate flights to 15 destinations from the Clark hub.

From L-R: CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Candice Iyog, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President and Chief Executive Officer Aileen Zosa, BCDA Chairman Delfin Lorenzana, CEB President and Chief Executive Officer Xander Lao, DOT USec. Cocoy Jumapao, and LIPAD President and CEO Noel Manankil lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Clark inaugural flights.

CEB will increase frequencies on four Clark routes

The relaunch of its Clark hub allows Cebu Pacific to provide an additional 10,000 seats per month for both domestic and international flights. Still, it remains 30% below the pre-pandemic average seat capacity out of the hub.

To support the expansion, CEB is set to take delivery of three additional aircraft, which will be based in Clark. These are in addition to 10 new Airbus NEO aircraft that will be delivered in 2023 to expand the airline’s fleet.

“The launch of our Clark flights will give the travelling public more opportunities to explore the Philippines and the rest of the world,” said Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao.

The Department of Tourism lauded CEB’s efforts to help spur travel to Clark and the rest of the Philippines.

The airline flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Flights resuming from the Clark hub