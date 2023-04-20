AirAsia SuperApp explains agent status

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 April 2023: AirAsia SuperApp, one of the portfolio companies of Capital, says its status as an IATA-accredited travel agency allows it to sell fares of all IATA airlines, including Malaysia Airways.

Reports surfaced last week that suggested the AirAsia booking app was not approved to sell Malaysia Airlines tickets.

In a statement released earlier this week, Airasia SuperApp said was created in October 2020 as an online travel agency to drive tourism in Malaysia and promote new travel options for millions of people in Asia.

“It has developed many product lines, including its OTA platform offering flights from other airlines, hotel & accommodation, ride-hailing, digital travel retail & duty-free, community engagement.”

AirAsia SuperApp acting CEO Mohamad Hafidz Mohd Fadzil said: “We have world-renowned airline brands such as Etihad Airways, Turkish Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Air New Zealand, Citilink, KLM, Air France, Bangkok Airways and many others as our direct airline partners offering their flights on the AirAsia SuperApp OTA platform. Our database of over 72 million, one of the largest of any platform, allows our airline partners to reach a wider audience.

“The AirAsia Super App’s OTA platform holds a Travel Agent License and is also an IATA-accredited agent authorised to sell flights from any airline on its app and website. As an accredited OTA, AirAsia SuperApp’s flight inventories come from established partner aggregators and direct airline partners, a common OTA industry practice.

“Other airlines’ flights contribute a small percentage of our platform’s revenue, and to date, we have sold 1.72 million seats from more than 700 airlines that are available on our channel. As an accredited OTA in the market, we will continue to sell flights from any airline, including those we do not have direct relationships with, through our established partner aggregators and consolidators.

“We would like to clarify that the legal action Malaysia Airlines has taken against us is premised on allegations of potential trademark infringement and passing off and unrelated to the supply of inventory. We continue to call on MAS and other airlines to partner directly with the AirAsia SuperApp to achieve better efficiency and performance, and we will be happy to move our conversation forward on working together to offer Malaysians the best value when it comes to travel and win together.”