Vietjet dangles a free ticket temptation

HO CHI MINH CITY, 31 March: There is still time until 4 April to catch Vietjet’s latest promotions that offer 2 million giveaway economy tickets* and 50% discounts on business class travel.

The zero dollar economy tickets are a standard feature of the airline’s fare promotions offering a deal that leaves travellers paying just the tax and airport fees.

This time around, travellers can also grab a 50% discount in SkyBoss, and SkyBoss Business categories, plus pick up SkyJoy loyalty points.

The 2 million zero-cost* tickets are available on the airline’s website and mobile app for travel on Vietjet’s 100 routes flying across Vietnam and to Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong (China), and cities in the Asia Pacific. The travel period is open until 12 December 2023.

According to the 50% discount*, the price of SkyBoss, SkyBoss Business tickets starts at VND2,300,000 (USD98) on domestic flights and from VND4,500,000 (USD191) on international flights.

From now until 5 May 2023, customers can apply the promotional codes ALL50SBB and ALL50SB when booking SkyBoss Business and SkyBoss tickets to enjoy 50% off on fares. The travel period runs from now until 12 December 2023.

(*) Excludes taxes and fees. Travel is prohibited on national holidays in each market.