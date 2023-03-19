KUALA LUMPUR, 20 March 2023: Sarawak Tourism Board presented various tourism promotions with its 13 participating partners at the MATTA Fair 2023 last week, held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) Kuala Lumpur.

The Sarawak pavilion highlighted the state’s main attractions – culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals, distributing attractive tour packages from as low as MYR250 for a three-day, two-night stay.

Sarawak tourism officials estimated that more than 10,000 travel consumers visited the pavilion out of around 250,000 MATTA visitors over the three-day show that closed Friday evening.

Green travel options topped Sarawak’s presentations to show-goers including the iconic UNESCO world heritage site – Gunong Mulu National Park, authentic village homestay and Damai Beach Resort.

This year’s Rainforest World Music Festival will be held from 23 to 25 June at Sarawak Cultural Village. The aim is to transform the event into a sustainable, eco-friendly festival for the RWMF that will set the tone for festivals nationwide.

For more information visit: www.sarawaktourism.com.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)