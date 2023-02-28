Sabre adds Jin Air to its portfolio

SINGAPORE, 1 March 2023: Sabre Corporation, a software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has concluded a new agreement with Korean low-cost carrier (LCC) Jin Air.

Under the multi-year agreement, Jin Air can offer fares to Sabre-connected travel agents globally. At the same time, agencies can book and ticket Jin Air content via Sabre’s Global Distribution System (GDS).

Launched in 2008, Jin Air has an extensive domestic route network and connections across Asia, including to destinations in Japan, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

“As industry recovery continues apace, it’s essential that carriers of all business models take time to look at their distribution strategy to ensure they are reaching the right travellers through the right travel sellers in the right markets,” said Sabre’s vice president, regional general manager, Asia Pacific, travel solutions, airline sales Rakesh Narayanan.