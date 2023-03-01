Cebu Pacific boosts Cebu flights

MANILA, 2 March 2023: Cebu Pacific embarks on expanding its Cebu hub by adding three routes from Mactan Cebu International Airport to Hong Kong and Narita Tokyo, plus a domestic flight to Naga.

“We are excited to operate new routes from our second largest base, Cebu, as we mark our 27th anniversary in March. This aligns with our commitment to make air travel more affordable and accessible to our customers,” said Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial Officer Xander Lao

The airline will resume daily flights from Cebu to Hong Kong beginning 26 March. CEB 5J 240 will depart from MCIA at 0605 and arrive in Hong Kong at 0855. The return flight, 5J 241, will fly from Hong Kong International Airport at 0940 and arrive in Cebu at 1235.

From 1 May, CEB will restart its daily flights from Cebu to Narita.

CEB 5J 5062 will depart from MCIA at 0220 and arrive in Narita, Tokyo, at 0810. The return flight 5J 5063 will depart Narita at 0855 and arrive in Cebu at 1320.

On the domestic front, starting 26 March 26, CEB will fly from Cebu to Naga four times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday), making it the only carrier to operate flights directly between the two destinations.

DG6316 will depart from MCIA at 1200 and arrive in Naga at 1345, while the return flight, DG 6137, will leave Naga Airport at 1405 and arrive in Cebu at 1550.

With three additional routes, CEB will have direct flights to 23 domestic and four international destinations from Cebu.

CEB is set to restore 100% of its pre-Covid network and capacity by the end of March. It flies to 34 domestic destinations and is set to reinstate all 25 international destinations in the year’s first quarter.