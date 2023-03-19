CAL restores daily Ontario flights

SINGAPORE, 20 March 2023: China Airlines will fully restore daily flights between Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Taipei beginning 26 March, airport officials announced last week.

The daily nonstop flights will connect ONT and Taoyuan International Airport (TPE), marking a major milestone in Ontario’s recovery of international air service, suspended at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic nearly three years ago.

After suspending service in March 2020, China Airlines resumed ONT-TPE flights in June 2021, gradually increasing service levels as demand returned.

China Airlines will replace an Airbus A350-900 with the larger Boeing 777-300ER, increasing seat capacity on the route from 306 to 358 across premium, business, premium economy and economy classes. The daily service connects with flights to major Asian cities in its regional network.

TPE is northern Taiwan’s primary international gateway for more than 9 million residents. In comparison, ONT has more than 10 million Southern California residents in the catchment area of San Bernardino, Riverside, northern Orange and eastern Los Angeles counties.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is located 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. The airport serves airlines flying nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the US, Mexico, Central America and Taiwan.