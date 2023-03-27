Air Astana lifts summer flights

SINGAPORE, 28 March 2023: Air Astana has switched to a spring-summer operating schedule effective from 26 March to 29 October 2023, when it will increase international flights.

The airline confirms it will continue to operate direct daily flights to Thailand, with flights from Almaty to Bangkok three times a week and four times to Phuket.

More international flights

Services from Almaty to Antalya (Turkey) will increase to 10 flights a week, while those from Astana will increase to seven services weekly.

Almaty to Tbilisi (Georgia) services will increase by seven flights a week, and those from Astana to Tbilisi will increase by three flights a week.

Almaty to Tashkent (Uzbekistan) jumps to 14 flights a week, and Astana-Tashkent to five flights weekly. The Almaty to London service will increase to five flights weekly, and Almaty to Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) to nine flights.

In addition to a weekly flight to Chengdu, Air Astana will serve Beijing daily from Almaty and up to twice a week from Astana. The Almaty to Istanbul route will be served by 11 flights a week, from Astana up to seven flights a week, and from Atyrau three flights a week.

Services from Almaty to Baku (Azerbaijan) and Dushanbe (Tajikistan) will be increased to four weekly flights.

The spring-summer operating schedule also includes the relaunch of seasonal services between Almaty to Bodrum (Turkey) and Heraklion (Greece), as well as those from Almaty and Astana to Podgorica (Montenegro), operating three times a week and from Almaty to Batumi (Georgia) operating five times a week.

About Air Astana Group

Air Astana commenced operations in May 2002 as a joint venture between Kazakhstan’s national wealth fund, Samruk Kazyna, and BAE Systems, with respective shares of 51% and 49%. The airline is a full-service international and domestic carrier with its low-cost division, FlyArystan.