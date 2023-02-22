Vistara increases flights to Goa

Delhi, 23 February 2023: Vistara, a Tata group and Singapore Airlines joint venture, commenced services to New Goa Manohar International Airport earlier this week.

The airline now flies daily from Bengaluru to New Goa Manohar International Airport (also known as Mopa International Airport) in addition to six weekly services from Mumbai.

Photo: nativeplanet.com

Vistara continues to fly to Dabolim Airport (Goa International Airport) from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Goa Manohar International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 December 2022.

Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan said: “The commencement of operations at the Manohar International Airport will enhance our footprint in Goa. We are certain that customers looking for direct connectivity to North Goa will appreciate the new service.”

Bookings for the flights are open on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, OTAs (online travel agencies) and other travel agents.

Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). The airline has a fleet of 53 aircraft, including 42 Airbus A320neo, six Airbus A321, two Boeing 737-800NG and three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS TO AND FROM NEW GOA AIRPORT STARTING 14 FEBRUARY 2023