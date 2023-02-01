Thai Vietjet sells double-day fare

BANGKOK, 2 February 2023: Celebrating February’s double day with a great deal, Thai Vietjet launches ‘2.2 Double Day Sale’ promotion, offering special fares starting from THB 422 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s entire domestic network.

The promotional fares are available for booking from 2 to 8 February 2023, with the travel period from 10 February to 30 June 2023 (excluding public holidays).

The special promotional tickets are valid for Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani and cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. The promotional fares are also available on all other distribution channels, including www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air”, via Facebook at www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand by clicking the “Booking” tab, as well as travel agencies and booking offices. Payment can be made with ‘True Money Wallet’ and international debit/ credit cards.

Currently, Thai Vietjet operates 12 Thailand domestic routes comprising flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, cross-regional flights including from Phuket to Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. The airline is also actively expanding its international flight network to many destinations across Asia-Pacific, connecting Thailand with Vietnam, Singapore, Phnom Penh, Japan, Taipei and other destinations in the region.