Bangkok hotel rates soar in January

SINGAPORE, 17 February 2023: Bangkok’s hotel industry reported the second-highest monthly average daily rate (ADR) on record in the market, according to preliminary January 2023 data from STR.

How Bangkok hotels performed

Occupancy: 67.5%

Average daily rate (ADR): THB4,338.82

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): THB2,930.15

December 2022 was the only other month with ADR above THB4,000 in Bangkok. The market’s January ADR level was 21.5% above the pre-pandemic comparable from 2019, while occupancy and RevPAR remained below the 2019 comparables by 19.7% and 2.4%, respectively.

When looking at daily data, Bangkok’s highest occupancy levels were seen on Thursday, 26 January (77.1%) and Friday, 27 January (78.6%), helped by extended Chinese New Year celebrations and initial demand from international Chinese visitors following the country’s reopening.

Overall, the market’s daily occupancy levels remained above the 60% mark throughout the month.

(Source: STR)