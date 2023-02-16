SriLankan Airlines takes off to China

COLOMBO, 17 February 2023: SriLankan Airlines is set to renew its commercial operations in China by the first week of April 2023, with a thrice-weekly service each to Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou.

China was a leading source market for inbound tourism to Sri Lanka and one of SriLankan’s premier leisure traveller segments before the pandemic, and the airline is now positioned to make a strong comeback in China as travel restrictions end.

Photo credit: SriLankan Airlines

SriLankan will launch flights to Shanghai on 3 April, departing from Colombo every Monday, Thursday and Friday. The return flight from Shanghai to Colombo will depart every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

Flights from Colombo to Beijing will also commence on 3 April, departing for Beijing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The return flights to Colombo will depart on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

SriLankan Airlines currently operates a weekly flight between Colombo and Guangzhou, and a second flight will be introduced on 4 March 2023. Flights to Guangzhou will increase to three weekly on 4 April. Departures from Colombo to Guangzhou will be scheduled every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The return flights from Guangzhou to Colombo will depart every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.