Price right on flights for love

BANGKOK, 8 February 2023: Thai Vietjet launches ‘Valentine’s – Let’s Fly for Love’ promotion, offering fares starting from THB1,899 (including taxes and fees) for international flights.

Bookings are open until 15 February 2023 for the travel period 13 February to 30 June 2023 (excludes public holidays).

In addition, special fares starting from THB800 for travel on the airline’s domestic network are open for bookings from 13 to 18 February 2023, with the travel period from 16 February to 30 June 2023.

The special promotional tickets apply for Thai Vietjet’s domestic flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani and cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. They also apply to the international network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Vietnam, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Fukuoka, and Taipei, with direct service from Chiang Mai to Osaka.

Recently, the airline announced its new international flight service Chiang Mai – Osaka, with three weekly flights every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Osaka is the second largest city after Tokyo, located in the Kansai region of Honshu, Japan.