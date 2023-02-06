BANGKOK, 7 February 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces a partnership with Thai Airways to offer passengers exclusive benefits ahead of the grand opening of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, Centara’s first-ever property in Japan in July 2023.

This partnership marks the latest addition to Centara’s expanding airline partnership network, which includes Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Thai Vietjet, Go First, Myanmar Airways International, and Vistara Airways.

“As we prepare for the highly anticipated launch of our debut property in Japan, we are thrilled to partner with Thai Airways to offer their network an array of exclusive benefits and to welcome travellers for the first time to this exciting new hotel, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka. Elegant, modern and conveniently located in the heart of downtown, our latest hotel is ideal for business travellers, families, couples, and solo explorers looking to discover breathtaking Osaka and enjoy Centara’s signature service and warm hospitality”, said Centara Hotels & Resorts vice president brand, marketing and digital Tom Thrussell.

The new marketing partnership offers Thai Airways passengers an exclusive introductory rate of 25% off the lowest publicly available online rates at the brand-new Centara Grand Hotel Osaka with bookings made from now – 30 June 2023 for stays between 1 July – 20 December 2023

Located in the vibrant shopping and entertainment district of Namba, Centara Osaka is a remarkable landmark soaring 33 floors above downtown. Guests will discover an eclectic selection of world-class bars and restaurants, including a rooftop dining destination with spectacular views, an assortment of accommodation choices designed for sophisticated comfort, Japan’s first-ever SPA Cenvaree, and modern event and meeting spaces, including MICE facilities, a rooftop Sky Event space and Grand Ballroom, for any occasion.

“With the reopening of Japan to international tourism, Thai Airways is excited to partner with Centara to welcome our passengers back to Osaka and to experience the brand-new Centara Grand Hotel Osaka with exclusive privileges and introductory rates. Japan is a phenomenal destination, and we look forward to sharing its beauty with our customers once again with this new Centara partnership”, said Thai Airways International director of salesWit Kitchathorn.

All passengers travelling with THAI to Osaka can enjoy this exclusive offer by simply filling out THAI’s ticket numbers in the booking link that the airline displays on all online sales channels.

Currently, THAI operates 54 weekly flights to six destinations in Japan which are Tokyo (Narita/Haneda), Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.

For more information, reservation and ticketing, please visit thaiairways.com or call 0-2356-1111 for the THAI Contact Center (24 hours a day)

Under the Centara x Thai Airways promotion, guests will not only receive a special introductory offer of 25% off the best available room rate when logged in as a CentaraThe1 member. This is lower than any publicly available rate and exclusive to Thai Airways passengers. Other privileges also include complimentary room upgrades, early check-in, and late check-out, all subject to availability, as well as a 25% discount on food at Embassy of Crab or Suan Bua restaurants. In addition, guests who order two or more set menus at either of these restaurants will receive one complimentary bottle of wine.

Travellers not yet members of Centara’s loyalty programme can sign up for free in less than a minute and immediately start enjoying benefits and earning points. To take advantage of all CentaraThe1 membership privileges, sign-up or sign in now at www.CentaraThe1.com

To book or learn more about Centara and the THAI offer,

visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/cgoj-tg

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)