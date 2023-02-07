Most welcoming places on earth

SINGAPORE, 8 February 2023: A record 1.36 million global travel providers are being recognised for their hospitality with a Traveller Review Award 2023, including 125 in Singapore

Hotels are the most-awarded accommodation type in Singapore (103 properties), more than twice as many as the runners-up aparthotel (41 awards) or hostels and capsule hotels (9 awards each) in third place.

On average, winning local properties in Singapore received over 400,000 reviews in total and received a score of 8.8 – a significant improvement from last year’s score of 8.6

As travel continues to return in most parts of the world, the eleventh annual Booking.com Traveller Review Awards recognise travel providers from across 220 countries and territories, including Singapore, for their commitment to consistently providing excellent service and hospitality over the year.

Based on over 240 million verified customer reviews on Booking.com, 1,364,415 accommodation partners, 230 car rental providers, and 58 airport taxi suppliers are receiving a Traveller Review Award in 2023.

Italy leads the way again in 2023 with a total of 170,638 accommodation awards, followed by Spain (108,217), France (103,365), Germany (76,479), Croatia (64,206), Poland (60,721), the UK (60,697), Greece (54,473), Brazil (53,658) and the US (46,839).

Awarded properties in Singapore

Some of the Singapore properties receiving a Traveller Review Award 2023 include:

Raffles Singapore (Score: 9.4) Four Seasons Hotel Singapore (Score: 9.3) The Barracks Hotel Sentosa by Far East Hospitality (Score: 9.3) Marina Bay Sands (Score 9.1) The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore (Score: 9.1) The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore (Score: 9) The Clan Hotel Singapore by Far East Hospitality (Score: 9) Capella Singapore (Score: 9) Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong, an IHG Hotel (Score: 9) The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore (Score: 9)

Alternative accommodation shines

Alternative accommodations have been a hot niche category growing on Booking.com. As the most-awarded property type globally, apartments take the top spot for the sixth year in a row, with a grand total of 629,421 partners being recognised for their efforts in the 2023 edition of the Traveller Review Awards. For the very first time in the history of the awards, holiday homes (177,795) have claimed the second spot from hotels (172,036), with guest houses (91,635) and bed and breakfasts (78,247) rounding out the top five.

Singapore differed from its global counterparts on its most-awarded accommodation types, with hotels (103) taking the top spot followed by aparthotels (41), hostels (9), capsule hotels (9), apartments (3), and resorts (3).

A more sustainable traveller experience

Nearly one in 10 accommodation award recipients globally (122,095) have also been recognised with a Travel Sustainable badge for their efforts to operate more sustainably. In Singapore, 167 accommodations have received a Travel Sustainable badge on Booking.com since the badge was first introduced in November 2021.

Travel Sustainable accommodations were three times more likely to receive a Traveller Review Award 2023 than those not recognised with a Travel Sustainable badge. Of all accommodation types, hotels had the highest share of Travel Sustainable accommodations (15%), receiving a Traveller Review Award in 2023.

2023’s Most Welcoming Places on earth

This year’s Most Welcoming Places on Earth span five continents and feature hidden coastal gems, rural destinations surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty and even a bustling Latin American metropolis. They have all been identified based on the share of accommodation partners receiving a Traveller Review Award 2023* and providing even the most seasoned traveller with bucket list inspiration for their future trips.

Most Welcoming Cities On Earth

Most Welcoming Regions On Earth