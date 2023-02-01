KUCHING, Sarawak, 2 February 2023: Miri,the second largest city in Sarawak, Malaysia, is located onthe northwest coast of the island of Borneo – the third largest island in the world. It’s the gateway for diving holidays or trips to explore magnificent World Heritage National Parks and awe-inspiring caves.

In Miri, you will have plenty of diverse green activities, from deep-sea diving and caving to scenic beaches and more.Miri is also Sarawak’s main northern gateway to world-renowned UNESCO World Heritage site GunongMulu National Park and Niah National Park and Miri-Sibuti Coral Reefs National Park.

While Sarawak is known as the Land of the Hornbills,meet Miri’s romantic lovebirds –Jimmy and Juliet the Oriental-pied hornbills – andlearn about their love storyatPiasau Nature Reserve. Bringing nature closer to the city, the reserve is the perfect spot for birdwatching and jungle trekking, showcasing some of Sarawak’s priceless birdlife, such as its diverse species of Hornbill, Asian Glossy Starling,Black-headed Munia and more.

Divers can explore Miri’s underwater paradise in Miri-Sibuti Coral Reefs National Park, the second-largest offshore park in Sarawak.It is the breeding ground for at least 800 hard and soft corals species. Discover a variety of underwater species, such as Gorgonia sea fans, bubble corals, barracudas, Napoleon wrasse and butterfly fish. The best time recommended by experts is to dive here from March till October.

UNESCO world heritage site GunongMulu National Parkis a must-visit for nature lovers.The 60-million-year-old park has the world’s most extensive cave system with four fascinating show caves to visit – Clearwater Cave, Lang’s Cave, Cave of the Wind and Deer Cave.

Mulu’s Deer Cave is also the second-largest cave passage in the world, with a chamber that can fit up to 40 Boeing 747s inside. Also, do not miss the breathtaking Bat Exodus, where millions of bats fly out of the cave in giant helix formations at dusk.

Discover Niah National Park, the oldest cave in Malaysia andone of the world’s largest limestone caves, which includes palaeolithic and neolithic burial sites, ancient cave paintings and the majesticGreat Cave, an important prehistorical site where human pre-history has been established to have existed about 65,000 years ago.

In Sarawak, there is always more to discover! For more adventurous and immersive activities to do in Miri, find out more at www.sarawaktourism.com.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)