Etihad boosts summer flights to Europe

ABU DHABI UAE, 23 February 2023: Etihad Airways is expanding its European network this summer by introducing a new direct service between Abu Dhabi and Lisbon, starting 2 July 2023.

The airline will connect Abu Dhabi to Portugal’s capital city right in time for the summer holidays offering three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays.

New flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Lisbon are set to launch on 2 July 2023.

“We’re excited to introduce flights to Portugal for the first time and provide our guests with convenient travel options to one of the most popular summer destinations for 2023,” said Etihad Airways chief executive 0fficer Antonoaldo Neves.

“Our new direct connection will enhance the trade and tourism ties between the UAE and Portugal, and we are grateful for the support of the Portuguese authorities in establishing our new air link.”

As well as introducing flights to Lisbon, Etihad Airways will resume flights to Málaga on the Spanish Costa del Sol and the popular Greek island of Mykonos this summer.

Etihad Airways will fly to Málaga twice weekly, on Wednesday and Sunday, starting 18 June 2023. The airline will resume flights to Mykonos, on Monday and Friday, effective 16 June.

With new routes to Lisbon, Malaga and Mykonos, Etihad Airways will offer travellers close to 160 weekly flights to 21 destinations in Europe this summer, with 20% more seats available than in 2022.