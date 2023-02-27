BANGKOK, 28 February 2023: In anticipation of the opening of its newest hotel in Northeast Thailand, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is offering a special introductory rate for Centara Ubon.

Welcoming guests from 1 March 2023, the 160-key hotel brings community, sustainability and convenience to Ubon Ratchathani, the hub of the southern or lower Isaan region. Located just 6.5 km from Ubon’s airport and within steps of the food and shopping experiences at the adjacent Central Ubon shopping centre, the upscale property is set to become a sought-after destination for business and leisure travellers.

A selection of sophisticated rooms and suites caters to the needs of every guest with stylish light wood décor and a relaxed ambience. Each spacious room accommodates at least three adults, while the Premium Deluxe Suites are fully furnished with a separate living area and private balcony. Centara Ubon offers a new foodie destination in Ubon with the ‘House of Kin’ restaurant, a delectable all-day dining restaurant featuring mouth-watering Thai food, hyper-local Isaan cuisine, Japanese and Western dishes, along with indulgent desserts to delight all generations and tastes. In addition, the hotel features a breathtaking outdoor swimming pool and pool bar, a fully-equipped fitness centre, and modern meeting and event spaces ideal for hosting social, corporate and MICE events.

To celebrate its opening, Centara Ubon offers rates from only THB 2,555 net, complimentary hotel credit of THB 555 per day, early check-in and late check-out, and a complimentary minibar, among the exclusive perks. The offer runs from now to 30June 2023 for stays from 10 March 2023 to 30June 2023.

For more information and reservations, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cub/opening-offer

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)