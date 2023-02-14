BA codeshares with Airlink

SINGAPORE, 15 February 2023: British Airways has completed a codeshare partnership with Airlink, improving connectivity between the UK, Europe, North America and more than 15 destinations in Southern Africa.

With bases in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban in South Africa, Airlink is a premium regional airline with a network of cities in 14 countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia.

The agreement means British Airways’ customers travelling from or transiting through London can connect to their final destination via Cape Town or Johannesburg on a single ticket. This will offer more choice and flexibility for those travelling on to one of 18 towns and cities, such as Windhoek in Namibia and Durban in South Africa.

British Airways currently flies twice daily between London Heathrow and Johannesburg with A380 aircraft, twice daily between London Heathrow and Cape Town with B777 and A350 aircraft and three times per week between London Gatwick and Cape Town with B777 aircraft.

Members of British Airways’ loyalty programme, the Executive Club, can earn Avios when flying on Airlink flights on a British Airways codeshare journey. Avios is the programme’s currency, which can be used as part-payment towards Reward Flights or upgrades, hotel stays, car hire and more.

British Airways director of network and alliances, Neil Chernoff said: “Our flights to Cape Town and Johannesburg continue to be as popular as ever with our customers, so we’re pleased to be able to open up more options in the Southern African region. Our partnership with Airlink means customers can book a full journey on one ticket, allowing seamless travel from London to their final destination.”

In total, 18 destinations are available as codeshare options when travelling from Heathrow via Johannesburg and Cape Town.

They include:

London Heathrow to Durban via Johannesburg or London Heathrow to Port Elizabeth, South Africa, via Cape Town or Johannesburg; London Heathrow to Skukuza, South Africa, via Cape Town or Johannesburg;

London Heathrow to Windhoek, Namibia, via Cape Town or Johannesburg;

London Heathrow to Walvis Bay, Namibia, via Cape Town or Johannesburg;

Codeshare tickets are available to book for travel from 15 February 2023 onwards.