5th Samui Volleyball set for March

SAMUI, Thailand 2023: The 5th annual Samui Open Beach Volleyball Tournament will convene on Samui island, 10 to 12 March 2023, at the Royal Muang Samui Villas on Choeng Mon Beach.

The tournament was originated by organiser Biggs Island Productions (BIP) in 2016 to recognise the growing global interest in Beach Volleyball.

The fully registered tournament will see 120 athletes, 80 teams and 28 countries represented, with 80% of athletes from overseas and 20% from Thailand, a mix of Thai and foreign resident teams.

This year the event is partnering with HUB Beach Volleyball Camp from Australia, with a three-day training camp offered before the event.

The international event will be the biggest event of its type, organised by BIP, hosted by Royal Muang Samui Villas and supported by the Tourism Association of Koh Samui (TAKS) and Koh Samui Municipality.

Over the three days, 80 teams will compete in four divisions (Men’s 2X2, Women’s 2X2, Mix 2X2 and Quads 4X4) to win the THB80,000

prize money plus trophies, medals, sponsor vouchers, volleyball gear and apparel. Teams will represent 28 countries from Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Asia.

Spectators will enjoy free entry over the three-day tournament, with matches scheduled from 0900 to 1800 daily from 10 to 12 March.