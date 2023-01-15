Resorts World Cruises returns to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 16 January 2023: Resorts World Cruises restart cruises from Hong Kong with its latest ship Resorts World One, from 10 March 2023.

It is selling two and three-night high-seas cruises, departing every Friday, Sunday and Wednesday from Hong Kong.

Resorts World One was formerly the Explorer Dream, a 75,338 gross ton 13-deck high cruise ship that features 928 rooms which can accommodate over 1,856 guests.

Departing on 3 March, Resorts World One will offer a special five-night repositioning cruise from Singapore, calling at Ho Chi Minh City and Danang, before arriving in Hong Kong on 8 March, where it will homeport at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

Resorts World Cruises is a brand extension of Resorts World, a global brand in the hospitality and entertainment industry, featuring 46 properties in eight countries spanning four continents – Asia, the US, Europe and Africa.