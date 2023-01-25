PATA meets in Kuching

BANGKOK, 26 January 2023: The Pacific Asia Travel Association will host its annual Destination Experience Forum and Mart, in Kuching, Sarawak, from 21 to 23 June.

More than 200 travel professionals from around the Asia Pacific region will attend to gain first-hand destination management and marketing experience responsibly and sustainably.

Photo credit: PATA. Bird’s eye view of Kuching, Sarawak.

Sarawak is also home to the popular Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), and PDFM delegates will gain complimentary access to the world-renowned festival.

The PATA Destination Experience Forum and Mart 2023 (PDFM 2023) will adopt the theme ‘Responsible Tourism, Gastronomy Tourism and Ecotourism’ for the three-day event.

The three-day programme consists of a one-day destination experience hosted by the Sarawak Tourism Board, a one-day conference rounding off with tabletop sales and networking sessions on the final day.

