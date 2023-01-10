SINGAPORE, 11 January 2023: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd announced Tuesday the launch of the “Experiences at Sea” brand, the union of Sixthman Festivals at Sea, a subsidiary of NCL, and the NCLH’s Charters, Meetings and Incentives (“CM&I”) division.

The newly formed brand will host 13 consecutive events over 66 nights in Spring 2023, showcasing the NCLH’s dedication to providing one-of-a-kind, immersive adventures at sea for a range of passionate affinity communities.

The “Experiences at Sea” brand will leverage Sixthman’s 21 years of experience from producing over 160 charters focused on creating immersive experiences along with the expertise of the NCLH’s CM&I team to further serve the NCLH’s corporate, incentive and affinity-focused clients across all three of its award-winning brands – Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The division aims to bring guests together to enjoy highly curated, elevated cruise experiences with an emphasis on community, connection and journeys that create memories that last a lifetime.

“As we kick off 2023, we are thrilled to be collaborating with our expansive roster of artists and NCL client partners for a record-breaking 13 back-to-back immersive festival-at-sea cruises aboard Norwegian Pearl, bringing guests from an array of like-minded communities together to experience one-of-a-kind vacations alongside their favourite artists, athletes, actors, comedians and others within their lifestyle,” said Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman and SVP of Charters, Meetings and Incentives for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Powered by all that the “Experiences at Sea” unit provides, we are committed to going above and beyond to shatter the expectations of what a vacation can be. It’s been so rewarding being a part of setting the stage for guests to be able to get away to get together!”

NCLH’s CM&I team is already being recognised for creating custom experiences for their clients by winning both the Prevue Visionary and Northstar Stella Awards for “Best Events and Meetings at Sea” for 2022.

From wrestling to nurses, comedic internet influencers, the LGTBQIA+ community and music genres such as Rock, Americana, Country, Pop, Electronic Dance and Blues, and so much more, Norwegian Pearl will serve as host to this record-breaking number of back-to-back themed cruises from 20 January to 27 March 2023. Voyages will sail from Miami, calling to various Caribbean islands, including NCLH’s stunning private destinations of Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize. The 13 back-to-back cruises on NCL from 20 January to 27 March 2023 include:

Cruise Perfect (20 to 23 January) Miami to Nassau, Bahamas – The five dudes from Dude Perfect host an action-packed three-day cruise full of trick shots, challenges and fun for the whole family.

The Rock Boat XXII (23 to 28 January) Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Nassau, Bahamas – Guests will enjoy a five-day cruise hosted by Sister Hazel and featuring over 30 acts from Need to Breathe, Neon Trees, American Authors, Lit and so much more.

On the Blue (28 January to 2 February), Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize to Costa Maya, Mexico – Hosted by Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues, guests will enjoy a five-day classic rock cruise featuring an array of musical performances.

Chris Jericho’s Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea (2 to 6 February) Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas – Chris Jericho hosts a four-day cruise featuring the perfect blend of rock and world-class wrestling.

Nursecon at Sea (6 to 10 February) Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – The Ultimate Nursing Conference created by Nurse Blake will provide attendees with the perfect balance of vacation, entertainment, fun with professional learning (including accredited CNE courses) and networking.

Cayamo 15 (10 to 17 February) Miami to Philipsburg, St. Maarten and Tortola, British Virgin Islands – Guests will celebrate the 15th anniversary of this Americana journey through song with over 40 artists, featuring Jeff Tweedy, Andrew Bird, Trampled by Turtles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Patty Griffin, Neko Case, Shovels & Rope and many more.

Sail Across the Sun (17 to 21 February) Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – Guests will embark on a four-day cruise hosted by Train with performances from over 20 artists, including Fitz and the Tantrums, G. Love & Special, plus comedy from Nick Swardson, wine tastings and more.

Outlaw Country Cruise 7 (21 to 27 February) Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas to Cozumel, Mexico – Celebrating the seventh edition, guests will enjoy performances from over 40 artists, including once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, featuring The Mavericks, John Anderson, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes and more.

The Friendship (27 February to 3 March) Miami to Nassau, Bahamas to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas – Hosted by All My Friends and Gary Richards, DESTRUCTO, the music festival returns for its third year hosting a soon-to-be-announced line-up of artists and schedule of events for electric dance music (EDM) aficionados.

The Beach Boys Cruise (3 to 8 March) Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize to Costa Maya, Mexico – The Beach Boys are not only bringing their good vibrations but also performances by The Isley Brothers, The Temptations, The Righteous Brothers, Mark McGrath and so many more on this five-day cruise.

311 Caribbean Cruise 7 (8 to 13 March) Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize to Roatan, Honduras – 311 hosts 3/11 Day at Sea with featured performances by Arrested Development, G. Love & Special Sauce, Less Than Jake, and more, plus shows from comedians still to be announced.

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VIII (13 to 17 March) Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – Joe Bonamassa hosts a celebration of blues with over 20 artists, featuring Little Feat, Dion, Bobby Rush, Robert Randolph Band and more.

Atlantis (17 to 27 March) Miami to Key West to Cozumel, Mexico to Harvest Caye, Belize to Colon, Panama to Cartagena, Colombia to Georgetown, Grand Cayman – Each Atlantis cruise offers a carefree experience for the gay community based around friendship, camaraderie, relaxation, indulgence, adventure and pure uninhibited fun.

Plus: The Broadway Cruise (31 March to 5 April) New York City to Bermuda on Norwegian Gem – Guests can immerse themselves in the world of Broadway with special performances from Tony-Award winners Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming and more, plus panels and activities from the best creators in the business.

Experiences at Sea” is collaborating with Infinity Sports & Events to offer a series of bespoke cruise vacation packages ranging from one to 10 nights for the Rugby World Cup games between 8 September 2023 and 16 October 2023 aboard NCL’s award-winning ship, Norwegian Epic. Travellers on board will enjoy guaranteed official match tickets to a selection of games played in Marseille, Nice, Bordeaux and Nantes, France, allowing them to catch all the on-field action while some packages allow for exploring the jewels of the Mediterranean, as well as exclusive rugby fan-zone and immersive former rugby player, coach and team experiences along with DJ sets and more back on board the ship.

For more information, please visit https://www.ncl.com/events and sixthman.net to see all 18 festivals at sea sailing in 2023, the most in the company’s history. Experience the feel of an immersive festival at sea on NCL here:https://vimeo.com/589611388.

For more information about NCL’s award-winning 18-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call Hong Kong on +852 800 901 951 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With 29 ships with over 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to approximately 500 destinations worldwide. The company has eight additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising over 20,000 berths.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As an innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 56 years. Today, the fleet of 18 contemporary ships sails to nearly 400 of the world’s most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize.

About SIXTHMAN

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 360,000 guests on over 160 unforgettable vacations on the sand and at sea with their favourite artists, athletes, actors, comedians and brands. Sixthman’s domestic home port of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain, to exotic Mediterranean ports. Visit: www.sixthman.net

