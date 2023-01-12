ITB India early bird rates end soon

SINGAPORE, 13 January 2023: Time is running out for travel and hospitality firms keen to tap a discount to attend ITB India as the early bird 15% expires on 15 January.

ITB India 2023, a B2B show focusing on South Asia, will return to its in-person format from 26 to 28 April, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India. Messe Berlin Singapore organises the show. It also owns and operates ITB Asia Singapore, scheduled for 25 to 27 October 2023 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

ITB India is co-located with MICE Show India and Travel Tech India, adopting a three-in-one show format that covers the core verticals of leisure travel, business events and travel technology.

Over 500 buyers from MICE (25%), corporate (25%), and leisure (50%) sectors based in India and other South Asia countries will attend the show. Exhibitors can book booth space with prices starting at USD3.060 on the early bird ticket or pay USD3,443 until sales close in March.