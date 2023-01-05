SINGAPORE, 6 January 2023: Emirates, the world’s largest passenger airline, has completed its latest IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) with zero findings – the equivalent of a perfect score.

Emirates Airline president Sir Tim Clark said: “Safety is one of Emirates’ core values. Since day one, we’ve continually invested in ensuring that our operations meet the most rigorous safety standards. To complete the IOSA audit with zero findings is a notable achievement, especially in the context of our rapid operational upscaling post-pandemic and the global nature of Emirates’ network. It’s a credit to our internal teams and external partners who contribute to Emirates’ safe transport of thousands of people and tonnes of goods around the globe each day. We’ll continue to work hard and contribute to ensuring a safe and sustainable aviation industry.”

Over 1,000 standards and recommended practices were assessed by an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited audit organisation over five days to determine how well the Emirates operational management system complies with the IOSA Standard and Recommended Practices (ISARP).

With this strong audit report, Emirates has demonstrated the rigour of its systems and processes to ensure safe operational practices and the airworthiness of its modern fleet of Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s.

Emirates is an award-winning international airline with a global footprint across six continents, connecting passengers and facilitating global trade to and through its modern hub, Dubai, to 140 destinations. Most recently, the airline was honoured with a ‘World Class Award’ for safety, well-being, sustainability, service, and inclusiveness at APEX 2023 awards. Emirates went on to further scoop accolades for ‘5 Star Global Official Airline Rating’, and ‘Passenger Choice Award for Best Global Entertainment’. In addition to winning two titles at the ULTRAs 2022 awards, including ‘Best Airline in the World’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’.

