SINGAPORE, 20 January 2023: Emirates is promoting an offer highlighting new experiences in Dubai; complimentary passes to three of the city’s most popular attractions.

The deal is valid when booking a return ticket to or stopping over in Dubai, using code EKDXB23 until 29 January 2023.

The offer is available on bookings made on emirates.com, via the Emirates Call centre, or participating travel agents, for travel until 31 March 2023

New travel experiences

At the Top, Burj Khalifa: Admire the skyline of Dubai amidst the clouds at the top of the world’s tallest building, The Burj Khalifa, and take in the panoramic views of the entire city, from its pristine beaches to the glamourous Dubai Marina. Elevate your experience and enjoy a cup of coffee with a delicious breakfast pastry at the top of the world from Level 125.

Admire the skyline of Dubai amidst the clouds at the top of the world’s tallest building, The Burj Khalifa, and take in the panoramic views of the entire city, from its pristine beaches to the glamourous Dubai Marina. Elevate your experience and enjoy a cup of coffee with a delicious breakfast pastry at the top of the world from Level 125. The Dubai Fountains Boardwalk Experience : A floating platform located at the stunning Dubai Fountain, the Boardwalk allows visitors to catch Burj Khalifa’s famous water, music, and light spectacles from just metres away. Lose yourself in over 1,000 hypnotising water displays across the 30-acre Burj lake.

A floating platform located at the stunning Dubai Fountain, the Boardwalk allows visitors to catch Burj Khalifa’s famous water, music, and light spectacles from just metres away. Lose yourself in over 1,000 hypnotising water displays across the 30-acre Burj lake. The Yellow Boats Atlantis Blast Tour: Take in the sights and sounds of Dubai on a thrilling 45-minute experience through the Dubai Marina to Palm Jumeirah, and around Atlantis the Palm. Feast your eyes upon the awe-inspiring landscapes and learn more about the architectural history and stories of Dubai from an experienced guide, all whilst soaking in the sunny rays and deep cultural history of the region.

Explore more of Dubai

With Emirates, there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai, particularly for those looking for a little winter sun. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of experiences.

My Emirates Winter Pass: Customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure, and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas, to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please visit www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

Skywards partners: Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spending at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here:https://www.emirates.com/SG/english/skywards/.

For more information, visit emirates.com. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or online travel agents.

(Your Stories: Emirates)