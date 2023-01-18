DUBAI, UAE, 19 January 2023: Emirates will ramp up frequencies to Hong Kong with a daily nonstop service from its Dubai hub, starting from 29 March 2023, adding to its existing daily flight from Dubai to Hong Kong via Bangkok and increasing the airline’s operations in the market up to 14 weekly flights.

Operated by an Airbus A380 aircraft, Emirates’ flight EK380 will depart Dubai at 1045 and arrive in Hong Kong at 2200. The return flight EK381 will depart from Hong Kong at 0035 and arrive in Dubai at 0500. All times are local.

By bringing back its Dubai-Hong Kong flight EK380/EK381, Emirates is responding to the growing demand on the route and offering travellers the choice to fly nonstop or break their journeys in Bangkok.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents. Travellers should check the latest entry requirements.

As one of Emirates’ key Asian destinations, the airline reaffirms its commitment to supporting Hong Kong’s post-pandemic recovery, increasing capacity to serve travellers originating from Dubai or connecting in Dubai from other cities in its global network. Throughout the pandemic, Emirates has supported the market’s local community by maintaining the trade links between Hong Kong and other strategic markets within its network, successfully transporting imports and exports through its airfreight division, Emirates SkyCargo.

Emirates also provides increased connectivity for travellers to additional destinations beyond Hong Kong through its interline agreements with various airlines, including Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines.

Emirates currently deploys its flagship A380 to 40 destinations worldwide, including London Heathrow, Sydney and Houston. The airline’s iconic double-decker will be serving nearly 50 destinations by the end of this summer. Visit this page to learn more about the Emirates A380.